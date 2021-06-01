Changing times result in name change
New name. Great tradition.
The Edmonton CFL franchise has changed it's team name to Elks.
Kelowna resident Jay Christensen played three seasons with the Eskimos from 1992-1994.
"The Elks was actually it's original name, years and years ago. A stadium in Edmonton was named after it so their is some heritage to that name. Knowing that, I think it played a factor. I will say it (name) is growing on me, let's say that," the former slotback said with a chuckle.
Edmonton dropped its longtime name, Eskimos, last year amid pressure on franchises to eliminate racist or stereotypical names.