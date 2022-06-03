City of Vernon sports fields temporarily closed by rainy weather
Due to wet, unplayable conditions, all City-owned grass sports fields and baseball diamonds are closed today (Friday, June 3). The closure includes all sports play and public activities on the following fields:
- DND grounds baseball diamonds
- Grahame Park
- Lakeview Park
- Marshall soccer fields and baseball diamonds
Heavy rain this morning has made the fields too wet to play and use of these spaces could cause damage to the turf. Environment Canada is forecasting rain to continue in Vernon throughout the day, with thunderstorms to begin this afternoon.
Recreation Services will be contacting user groups directly to notify them of the temporary closure. The fields will be available for use again over the weekend.
The City appreciates everyone’s understanding and thanks the public for staying off the fields and ball diamonds today.
-
Play ball!Kelowna Falcons ready for new season.
-
Expanded Greenway opensNew trail includes 2.3 k addition.
-
Suspicious object was an explosive deviceWest Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate.
-
Heat add pro player from SpainThe 5'7 guard will add punch to Heat's offensive attack.
-
Baseball rivalry renewedKelowna, Kamloops, Victoria and Nanaimo step up to plate with friendly rivalry.
-
Billet families neededCash compensation and season tickets if you can billet this season.
-
Rockets wait patiently before making pickIn the 4th round the team selected a forward from Tisdale, Saskatchewan.
-
Rockets acquire two d-men from DallasUS Prospects Draft has Kelowna Rockets selected players from the 'Lone Star State'.
-
Falcons roster taking flightAdd four new faces from Washington.