City of Vernon sports fields temporarily closed by rainy weather

Due to wet, unplayable conditions, all City-owned grass sports fields and baseball diamonds are closed today (Friday, June 3). The closure includes all sports play and public activities on the following fields:

DND grounds baseball diamonds

Grahame Park

Lakeview Park

Marshall soccer fields and baseball diamonds

Heavy rain this morning has made the fields too wet to play and use of these spaces could cause damage to the turf. Environment Canada is forecasting rain to continue in Vernon throughout the day, with thunderstorms to begin this afternoon.

Recreation Services will be contacting user groups directly to notify them of the temporary closure. The fields will be available for use again over the weekend.

The City appreciates everyone’s understanding and thanks the public for staying off the fields and ball diamonds today.