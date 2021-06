Blake Comeau isn't retiring yet.

Making his off-season home in Kelowna, the 35 year-old has signed a one year deal with the Dallas Stars.

He was a free agent this summer.

Comeau had four goals and 14 points in 51 games with the Stars last season.

He led the team in hits and takeaways.

The pride of Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan, Comeau was a member of the Kelowna Rockets Memorial Cup winning team in 2004.