COVID has taken a bite out of curling

The Kelowna Curling Club is on life support.

Manager Jock Tyre says COVID-19 has taken away several high profile events that would have generated revenue.

"The Brier, which was suppose to be coming up in March, which has been moved to the bubble in Calgary. We lost the World Senior and World Mixed Doubles last May which we were prepared for."

Tyre would be surprised if several curling clubs don't open their doors next fall.

"We are probably one of the very few sports that can play the entire game with people social distanced from each another. We can play with people 2 meters or more apart from each other", Tyre added.