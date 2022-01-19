COVID troubles for Kelowna Rockets

COVID-19 has impacted the Kelowna Rockets season - again.

The team has paused activities after several players and coaches tested positive, meaning two games on the road in Everett and Vancouver have been postponed.

The Everett game on Friday has been rescheduled to February 6th.

The Rockets-Giants game will be rescheduled to a later date.

For now, the team will play two games in Victoria next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Three other games involving the Rockets were put on hold after the Prince George Cougars and Vancouver Giants were in COVID-19 protocol.