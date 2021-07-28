'Devo' joins the Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks have signed former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Devante Stephens.
The 24 year-old has played his entire pro career in the American Hockey League.
Stephens, who won a WHL championship with the Rockets in 2015, was a 5th round pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 2015.
