iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
29°C
Instagram

'Devo' joins the Canucks

cut (1)

The Vancouver Canucks have signed former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Devante Stephens.

The 24 year-old has played his entire pro career in the American Hockey League.

Stephens, who won a WHL championship with the Rockets in 2015, was a 5th round pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 2015.  

12