Edler off to LA

alex-edler

Alex Edler will finish his NHL career with the LA Kings.

The 35 year-old has signed a one year contract worth 3.5 million.

He has played his entire career with the Canucks.  

The veteran d-man played one season with the Kelowna Rockets in 2005-2006. 

