Edler off to LA
Alex Edler will finish his NHL career with the LA Kings.
The 35 year-old has signed a one year contract worth 3.5 million.
He has played his entire career with the Canucks.
The veteran d-man played one season with the Kelowna Rockets in 2005-2006.
