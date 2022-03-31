Eight left in April

The Kelowna Rockets will host back-to-back weekend home games this weekend when they take on the Prince George Cougars on Friday night and the Victoria Royals on Saturday night.

The Rockets were last in action on Saturday when they took the season series against the Kamloops Blazers (8-4-0-2) with a 5-3 win over the Blazers. With the victory, Kelowna snapped a seven-game skid. Pavel Novak and Colton Dach led the way with four points, Dach posted his first WHL hat trick. Talyn Boyko made 28 saves on 31 shots.

The Cougars two-game win streak came to an end on Wednesday night in Kamloops, where they fell 8-2 to the Blazers. With the win, the Blazers clinched the BC Division title.

The Royals will be well-rested, they've been off since Saturday when they were shut out 3-0 by Prince George. They have Friday night off.

The Royals and Cougars are both battling for spots in the playoffs.

vs. Prince George

The Rockets last faced the Cougars on February 19th in Prince Geroge, taking the game 3-2. Turner McMillen, Jake Lee and Gabriel Szturc all scored for Kelowna in the game on the 19th, while Talyn Boyko turned aside 26 of 28 shots.

vs. Victoria

Kelowna played their final game of the season on the island back on March 23rd, falling to the Royals 4-3. Tanner Scott had an assist on all four Royals goals, while Brayden Schuurman posted a pair. Kelowna fired 29 shots on Campbell Arnold.

All the games can be heard on AM 1150, with the pre-game show at 6:30 pm and the play-by-play at 7:05 pm.