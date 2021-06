After playing over 300 games in the NHL, Cam Barker wants to take a crack at coaching.

The 35 year-old has accepted a role with the Penticton Vees as an assistant coach.

Barker played 14 games with the Vancouver Canucks during the 2012-2013 season.

He also played for the Medicine Hat Tigers at the 2004 Memorial Cup, hosted by the Kelowna Rockets.