Nick Merkley is hoping this is a sign of things to come.

The 23 year-old has been placed on the New Jersey Devils active roster.

He started the season on the Devils 'taxi squad' and has only played three games.

Merkley was a member of the Kelowna Rockets 2015 WHL championship team.

A first round selection of the Arizona Coyotes in 2015, the Calgary product has played in only 8 NHL games over the last three seasons.