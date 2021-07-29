Ex-Rockets captain reups with Stanley Cup champs!

Former Kelowna Rockets captain Cal Foote has signed a new two year deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It's worth 850 thousand dollars per season.

Foote played in 35 NHL games this past season.

The 22 year-old was chosen in the first round of the NHL Draft in 2017.

Foote played three years with the Kelowna Rockets from 2015 to 2018.