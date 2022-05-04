Ex-Rockets d-man plays again for Canada
Damon Severson is regarded as one of the best defenceman ever to play for the Kelowna Rockets.
The 27 year-old, who makes Kelowna his off-season home, won't be returning to the Okanagan even though the New Jersey Devils failed to make the NHL playoffs.
Severson will instead play for Canada at the 2022 IIHF Men's World Championships.
The tournament begins May 13th.
Severson is no stranger to the event, suiting up for his country in 2019.
The pride of Melville, Saskatchewan played 260 regular season with the Rockets from 2010-2014.
