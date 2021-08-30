Ex-Rockets goalie gets a shot with another WHL team

Roman Basran's time in the WHL isn't over yet.

Released by the Kelowna Rockets, the 20 year-old goalie has resurfaced with the Everett Silvertips.

Basran will be one of four players attempting to earn three overage spots with the US Division team this season.

The Tips, defending division champions, are looking for a replacement to starter Dustin Wolf, who is expected to play pro this season.