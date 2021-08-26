iHeartRadio

Ex-Rockets sharp shooter signs new NHL deal

The Calgary Flames have signed former Kelowna Rockets forward Dillon Dube to a new contract.

It's a three year deal worth 2.3 million dollars a season.

Dube was chosen in the second round by the Flames in 2016. 

The 23 year-old was a member of the Kelowna Rockets 2015 WHL championship team.

He has 18 goals in 121 NHL career games and is coming off a career high 11 goals this past season.
 

