Ex-Rockets sharp shooter signs new NHL deal
The Calgary Flames have signed former Kelowna Rockets forward Dillon Dube to a new contract.
It's a three year deal worth 2.3 million dollars a season.
Dube was chosen in the second round by the Flames in 2016.
The 23 year-old was a member of the Kelowna Rockets 2015 WHL championship team.
He has 18 goals in 121 NHL career games and is coming off a career high 11 goals this past season.
