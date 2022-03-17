Ex-Rockets used in concussion study
Several former members of the Kelowna Rockets are involved in a study dealing with concussions.
Liam Kindree, Jake Kryski, Austin Glover, Conner McDonald and Jonathon Smart and fellow teammates with the UBC Thunderbird men's hockey team will all be wearing high-tech mouthguard which will record every big hit of the upcoming playoffs to capture data for UBC researchers who study concussions.
The mouthguard has motion sensors capable of capturing data such as the speed and direction of the impact and the strength of the blow.
The study is led by Dr. Lyndia Wu, an expert in brain injury biomechanics at UBC’s faculty of applied science.
The Thunderbirds face the Alberta Golden Bears in a three game Canada West final series this weekend.
