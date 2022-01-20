Ex-WK Warrior bouncing back after health scare

He played with the West Kelowna Warriors during the 2016-2017 season.

BCHL official Braiden Epp is back on the ice after a challenging last 8 months.

The 25-year-old noticed a strange sensation his legs while refereeing games in the league’s pod season. He started to feel significant fatigue in his legs, which was uncommon since he has been on skates for most of his life.

On May 25, 2021, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Epp experiences some of the more common symptoms like fatigue, numbness and tingling in the extremities. Brain fog is another issue that has come up for him as well.

Despite experiencing setbacks and challenges along the way, less than eight months after his diagnosis, Epp returned to the BCHL to referee a game last Saturday.

“I had this marked on my calendar since I was assigned the game,” said Epp. “As the day got closer, I got more and more nervous. It felt like I was reffing in the NHL, that’s how big of a deal it was for me. There were so many nerves. I was worried. I was scared. All the emotions you could think of, I was going through it.”

Over the past eight months, things have been challenging for Epp. MS is not behind him. According him, the medication he is on is not designed to make him better, it just makes sure things do not get any worse. And he is okay with that. This is something he will deal with for the rest of his life.

“Being positive really goes a long way,” he said. “You’ve got people in your corner at all times. Just be positive and take it one step at a time. There’s always good you can do. Keep being positive and keep working hard."