Expanded Greenway opens

The Regional District has officially celebrated the opening of the expanded Mission Creek Greenway.

“These trails provide opportunities for people to connect with nature and enjoy the benefits of new way-finding signage, trail maps and interpretative information,” says RDCO chair, Loyal Wooldridge. “They will also help address water management and slope stabilities issues and prevent erosion which contributes to improved climate resiliency”

New trails include a 2.3-kilometer addition to the recreational corridor that runs from the KLO Creek Bridge to the Scenic Canyon Regional Park offering outstanding views of Pinnacle Rock and Layercake Mountain.

The new 240-metre Pinnacle trail is also now officially open, however, due to ongoing concerns with slope instability, the former Black Bear trail remains closed.