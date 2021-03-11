Extended stay but no vacay

It will go down as the longest hotel stay in the history of the Victoria Royals.

The WHL team will spend over 40 nights at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna in an effort to play hockey.

Head Coach Dan Price says it will be strange playing all of their games on the road.

"At the end of the day this really is a short term competition. Twenty-four games in 48 days, I don't think it will have the same feel as a normal regular season. This is going to feel more like a sprint. Like a tournament. You have to break that out into small chunks of games where you really try to feel like the home team when you can."

It will be anything but a vacation for the Royals, who will make the Coast Capri Hotel their home away from home.

"Yes we are going out on the road. We are going to be a remote outpost and we will be operating that way. The City of Kelowna, the Rockets organization and the league have all been tremendous to make sure we have what we need there," Price added.

The Coast is operated by Royals majority owner Graham Lee.

The Royals open the abbreviated season March 26th against the Kelowna Rockets.