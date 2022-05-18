Falcons roster taking flight
The Kelowna Falcons roster is taking shape.
The team has added four players from Edmonds College in Washington.
Freshman outfielder Cody Ranit led his club blasting six homeruns.
Also joining the Falcons is Jaidon Matthews, catcher Brock McMullen and pitcher Kaden Lewis (pictured).
All four players are expected to be in Kelowna on June 3rd for the 2022 home opener and admission to the game will be free courtesy of Stutters Restorations.
