Falcons take flight with new coach

The Kelowna Falcons have a new head coach.

Doug Noce will guide the team this summer.

Noce has a connection to the old Montreal Expos. He was signed by the Expos in 1990 after an outstanding collegiate career as a catcher.

He coached at Allan Hancock College with current Falcons’ General Manager Mark Nonis playing and pitching for him.

“I’m looking forward to it and I'm excited for the opportunity,” says Noce.

Noce isn’t coming to Kelowna alone as his brother John who is a highly decorated coach in California along with catching/pitching specialist Angelo Loomis will be joining him.

“These three coaches bring decades of experience with them,” says Mark Nonis. “We have never had a coaching staff with this kind of pedigree before and our expectations are high for this coming season, and I know they also have set high expectations on themselves.

The Falcons open this 2022 season on June 3rd when they host the Victoria Harbourcats at Elks Stadium.