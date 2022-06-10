Feist heads to pro hockey
Kelowna Rockets captain Tyson Feist will play pro hockey next season.
The 21 year-old has signed a contract with the Syracuse Crunch, the farm team of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning.
Feist is coming off a career season with 15 goals.
The Dawson Creek, BC resident wass one of three overage players on the roster this season.
It is unclear what fellow 20 year-old's Mark Liwiski and Jake Lee have decided to do going into the fall.
Both can choose pro hockey or go to university, which means taking advantage of the WHL education fund.
-
Warriors win marketing awardThe winner was determined by a league wide poll.
-
City of Vernon sports fields temporarily closed by rainy weatherDue to wet, unplayable conditions, all City-owned grass sports fields and baseball diamonds are closed today (Friday, June 3).
-
Play ball!Kelowna Falcons ready for new season.
-
Expanded Greenway opensNew trail includes 2.3 k addition.
-
Suspicious object was an explosive deviceWest Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate.
-
Heat add pro player from SpainThe 5'7 guard will add punch to Heat's offensive attack.
-
Baseball rivalry renewedKelowna, Kamloops, Victoria and Nanaimo step up to plate with friendly rivalry.
-
Billet families neededCash compensation and season tickets if you can billet this season.
-
Rockets wait patiently before making pickIn the 4th round the team selected a forward from Tisdale, Saskatchewan.