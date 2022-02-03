Flamand ready to roll

Good news on the Kelowna Rockets injury front.

Forward Nolan Flamand will return to the lineup Friday against the Spokane Chiefs.

Flamand has missed the last 7 games with a lower body injury.

The 18 year-old leads the team in power play assists (8) and has 24 points in 29 games this season.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Hockey League top ten junior rankings have been released and surprisingly the Rockets have received an honorable mention.

It's the first time this season the team has been in the conversation as one of the top junior teams in the nation.

The top rated team in the country are the Winnipeg Ice, with Edmonton ranked second and the Everett Silvertips, who the Rockets face Sunday, are third.