Foote back in the bigs
Nolan Foote made his season debut with the New Jersey Devils Thursday night.
The former Kelowna Rockets captain had 7:47 of ice time and was held off the scoresheet in a 3-1 win over Columbus.
It was the 21 year-old's 6th NHL game with the Devils, who acquired him back February, 2020.
Foote made his NHL debut last April and picked up an assist.
