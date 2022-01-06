iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
-7°C
Instagram

Foote back in the bigs

FIcAxtCUYAUUSck

Nolan Foote made his season debut with the New Jersey Devils Thursday night.

The former Kelowna Rockets captain had 7:47 of ice time and was held off the scoresheet in a 3-1 win over Columbus.

It was the 21 year-old's 6th NHL game with the Devils, who acquired him back February, 2020. 

Foote made his NHL debut last April and picked up an assist.  

12