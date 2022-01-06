Foote back in the bigs

Nolan Foote made his season debut with the New Jersey Devils Thursday night.

The former Kelowna Rockets captain had 7:47 of ice time and was held off the scoresheet in a 3-1 win over Columbus.

It was the 21 year-old's 6th NHL game with the Devils, who acquired him back February, 2020.

Foote made his NHL debut last April and picked up an assist.