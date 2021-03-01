Another great reason why so many people love the Okanagan.

Two Eagles Golf Course starts taking tee-times on Wednesday.

"We are very fortunate where we are with daylight and the sun on us. We don't have a whole lot of trees, so it gets the moisture out of the ground".

Assistant Pro Kim Ausman says it will be walking only - with carts allowed in about a week.

"It is a still a little soft out there. Typically we open anywhere from March 1st to the 15th. In some years we have opened as early as February 22nd. It all depends what mother nature has in store of us." Ausman added.