Former WK Warriors coach back in BCHL
Rylan Ferster led the West Kelowna Warriors to a BCHL title in 2015-2016 and a RBC Cup that same season.
The 53 year-old is now back in the BCHL as the head coach of the Victioria Grizzlies.
He was named to the post this week.
Ferster left the Warriors following the 2017-18 season to coach Philadelphia HC of the junior National Collegiate Development Conference.
Ferster takes over from Craig Didmon, who decided not to return next season.
The Grizzlies went 29-25 in the 2021-22 BCHL regular season before losing to Langley in the first round of the playoffs.
