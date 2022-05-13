Former WK Warriors coach back in BCHL

Rylan Ferster led the West Kelowna Warriors to a BCHL title in 2015-2016 and a RBC Cup that same season.

The 53 year-old is now back in the BCHL as the head coach of the Victioria Grizzlies.

He was named to the post this week.

Ferster left the Warriors following the 2017-18 season to coach Philadelphia HC of the junior National Collegiate Development Conference.

Ferster takes over from Craig Didmon, who decided not to return next season.

The Grizzlies went 29-25 in the 2021-22 BCHL regular season before losing to Langley in the first round of the playoffs.