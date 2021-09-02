Four Rockets headed to NHL camps
Despite having no players selected in the NHL draft this summer, four players with the Kelowna Rockets are attending pro camps.
Pavel Novak, a draft pick two summers ago, will attend Minnesota Wild training camp before heading back to Kelowna for his 19 year-old season.
Tyson Feist has received a tryout with the Arizona Coyotes while Trevor Wong will attend Florida Panthers rookie camp.
The biggest surprise is 18 year-old defencman Noah Dorey, who has been invited to Boston Bruins development camp.
The ice goes in at Prospera Place Friday.
Main camp begins Tuesday.
