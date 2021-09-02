Four Rockets headed to NHL camps

Despite having no players selected in the NHL draft this summer, four players with the Kelowna Rockets are attending pro camps.

Pavel Novak, a draft pick two summers ago, will attend Minnesota Wild training camp before heading back to Kelowna for his 19 year-old season.

Tyson Feist has received a tryout with the Arizona Coyotes while Trevor Wong will attend Florida Panthers rookie camp.

The biggest surprise is 18 year-old defencman Noah Dorey, who has been invited to Boston Bruins development camp.

The ice goes in at Prospera Place Friday.

Main camp begins Tuesday.