Funding for Kelowna amateur athletes
The Kelowna Rockets are one of three local organizations receiving provincial funding.
They will share in 11 million dollars for amateur sports teams across BC.
Also on that list, the Kelowna Chiefs and the Kelowna Falcons.
The funds are directed at organizations that can demonstrate at least a 30% loss in revenue since March of 2020.
