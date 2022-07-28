Gabby goes for gold at WJ's
The Kelowna Rockets will have a player participating at the upcoming world junior hockey championships in August.
Eighteen year-old Gabriel Szturc will play for the Czech Republic at the high profile tournament.
Szturc is coming off a solid rookie season with the Rockets, with 41 points in 67 games.
The world juniors run August 9th to the 20th in Edmonton.
