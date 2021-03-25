The Rockets will open their shortened 2020-21 season Friday night when they host the Victoria Royals.

The game can be heard on AM 1150, we the pre-game show at 6:50 pm and the puck drops at 7:05 pm.

Last year the Rockets ended their season unexpectedly with a 3-2 loss to the Royals at Prospera Place on March 11, 2020.

As previously announced, the WHL’s B.C Division will play all 2020-21 Regular Season games exclusively within the RE/MAX Hub Centres located in Kamloops and Kelowna.

The B.C. Division will be comprised of five teams: the Kamloops Blazers, the Kelowna Rockets, the Prince George Cougars, the Vancouver Giants, and the Victoria Royals.

Each team will play a 24-game schedule.

Both Kelowna and Victoria will call Prospera Place home this season. Kamloops, Prince George and Vancouver are based out of the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

The Rockets will have Saturday off before hitting the ice again on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. in Kamloops against the Vancouver Giants.

Players to watch:

In January, Dillon Hamaliuk joined the Sharks AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, for the start of their season. He did not appear in any games for the Barracuda and was returned to the Rockets after the announcement of the BC Division receiving approval. The signed Sharks prospect ended last year strong with the Rockets, putting up 13 points (6G, 7A) ith the final ten games of the season.

Kaedan Korczak is one point shy of 200 WHL points. In what will likely be his final season in the WHL, look for the Vegas Golden Knights prospect to improve on his 49 points (11G, 38A) in 60 games from last season.

Victoria Royals:

The Anaheim Ducks 2019 first-round pick Brayden Tracey returns to the Royals for his 19-year-old season. This season he appeared in 12 games with the Ducks AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls.

Goaltender Adam Evanoff rejoins. the Royals following a stint with the American Hockey League’s Stockton Heat on an amateur contract. He did not appear in any games for the Heat but was practising with the team.