Game on!!!

The Kelowna Rockets will be without Mark Liwiski this weekend.

The 20 year-old was suspended two games for his action last weekend in a game against the Portland Winterhawks.

After a week off, the Rockets will be back in action on Friday and Saturday when they host the Victoria Royals.

Kelowna was scheduled to play in Prince George on Tuesday and Wednesday, both of those games were postponed due to the Cougars pausing of team activities due to Covid-19.

The Royals have not played since their last meeting with the Rockets on January 1 against the Rockets, it was announced last week that Victoria was pausing team activities as a result of multiple players and staff being added to the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID-19.

Both games can be heard on AM 1150 at 6:30 pm.