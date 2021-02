A former member of the Kelowna Rockets is making a strong bid to get back in the NHL.

Tyrell Goulbourne has been recalled by the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The 27 year-old has played 11 NHL games, all with the Philadephia Flyers.

Goulbourne signed a two year deal with the Golden Knights this summer after four seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers organization.

He was a member of the Rockets 2015 WHL championship team.