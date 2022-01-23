Kelowna Rockets Assistant Coach Quintin Laing had the pleasure of being coached by Bruce Boudreau.

Boudreau celebrated his 1,000th game in the NHL Sunday night in the Vancouver Canucks game against the St. Louis Blues.

"He was a players coach. He did not change and guys really appreciated that. He was loyal to guys, guys who worked hard for him. Players that he trusted he was very loyal too that he would play and put in positions that maybe other coaches wouldn't trust certain players."

Laing played under Boudreau for two seasons with the American Hockey League's Hersey Bears and suited up for all 79 NHL career games with the Washington Capitals under the watchful eye of the 67 year-old.

"He just wore his heart on his sleeve, loved the game of hockey and loved to talk about it. He had an eye for line combinations, especially on the power play he had some great ideas. He made that Washington Capital team a juggernaut with his hockey brain," Laing added.

Boudreau becomes the 29th bench boss in NHL history to coach 1,000 games.