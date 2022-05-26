Heat add pro player from Spain
A good get for the UBC Okanagan women's basketball team.
Former Lakehead Thunderwolves guard Sofia Anise Lluch is set to join the Heat for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
Anise Lluch, a native of Mahón, Spain, joins the Heat after appearing in 51 games for the Thunderwolves over two-plus seasons.
During her rookie campaign in 2018-19 she earned a spot on the OUA All-Rookie teamand was named Lakehead's women's basketball Team MVP in 2019-20.
The 5-7 guard also played professionally in Spain during the 2020-21 season with Division 2 team CP Miralvalle.
"I feel so blessed for this opportunity," said Anise Lluch on joining the Heat. "I'm so thankful to be joining the Heat and can't for this next chapter at UBCO."
-
Expanded Greenway opensNew trail includes 2.3 k addition.
-
Suspicious object was an explosive deviceWest Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate.
-
Kelowna's loss is Kamloops' gainKamloops awarded the 2023 Kia Memorial Cup.
-
Baseball rivalry renewedKelowna, Kamloops, Victoria and Nanaimo step up to plate with friendly rivalry.
-
Billet families neededCash compensation and season tickets if you can billet this season.
-
Rockets wait patiently before making pickIn the 4th round the team selected a forward from Tisdale, Saskatchewan.
-
Rockets acquire two d-men from DallasUS Prospects Draft has Kelowna Rockets selected players from the 'Lone Star State'.
-
Falcons roster taking flightAdd four new faces from Washington.
-
Six-ex-Kelowna Rockets involved in 'Battle of Alberta'Kelowna content in NHL clash of arch rivals.