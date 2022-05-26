Heat add pro player from Spain

A good get for the UBC Okanagan women's basketball team.

Former Lakehead Thunderwolves guard Sofia Anise Lluch is set to join the Heat for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Anise Lluch, a native of Mahón, Spain, joins the Heat after appearing in 51 games for the Thunderwolves over two-plus seasons.

During her rookie campaign in 2018-19 she earned a spot on the OUA All-Rookie teamand was named Lakehead's women's basketball Team MVP in 2019-20.

The 5-7 guard also played professionally in Spain during the 2020-21 season with Division 2 team CP Miralvalle.

"I feel so blessed for this opportunity," said Anise Lluch on joining the Heat. "I'm so thankful to be joining the Heat and can't for this next chapter at UBCO."