Heat soccer team off to terrific start
The UBCO Heat women's soccer team continued their strong run of play in the preseason with a pair of impressive results this past weekend in Alberta.
On Friday night, facing the defending Canada West champions, the Calgary Dinos, the Heat put together a very strong performance but ultimately came up short 1-0.
The following day in Edmonton, it was an outstanding display from rookie keeper Molly Race of Vernon that stood out as the Heat knocked off the Pandas 1-0.
Meanwhile, Stefanie Young of Kelowna, a transfer from the Manitoba Bisons, scored the lone goal of the contest.
The Heat, now 2-1-0 in non-conference play, will close out the preseason on Friday afternoon when they head to Vancouver to take on the UBC Thunderbirds.
Game time is set for 3 p.m.
