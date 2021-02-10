Henry hesitant in giving green light to play

The Western Hockey League will be meeting with Doctor Bonnie Henry, hoping to convince her that they have a safe plan in place to start the season.

A ‘hub concept’ will be proposed to health officials in an effort to get the league up and running across BC.

WHL Commissioner Ron Robison says Kelowna would be one hub and Kamloops would be the other.

That means Vancouver, Prince George and Victoria would play their entire 24 game season in one of those two centres.

Doctor Henry was asked about the 'hub concept' last Monday.

"I have not seen that particular plan that you reference, but we have been in discussions with the Western Hockey League about potential for a season at some point in the future when the epidemiology allows it."

Henry has since seen the proposal.

Another key aspect is weekly COVID-19 testing before each weekend series.

No fans will be allowed into the venues.