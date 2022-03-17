Hettinga hits new heights

UBC Okanagan Heat women’s volleyball rookie Madelyn Hettinga was named the Canada West Rookie of the Year.

The Kelowna born Hettinga was recognized after an impressive rookie campaign that saw her lead the conference in rookie hitting percentage at .350 percent, a mark that is also the second highest in UBCO team history.

She becomes the second consecutive member of the Heat to be named the conference rookie of the year following in the footsteps of teammate Amaya Perry of Chin, Alta., who took home the honour in 2019-20.

Hettinga, who is a former member of the Kelowna Secondary Owls, is an athletic middle who established herself with her leaping ability and aggressive spin serve in her first season in Canada West play.

She was named the 2019 Kelowna Athlete of the Year.