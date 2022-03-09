Hey now, you're an all-star
Two members of the UBC Okanagan Heat women's volleyball team are Canada West all-stars.
Sydney Grills was named a second team all-star while Madelyn Hettinga was recognized as a member of the all-rookie team.
Coming off one of the most impressive seasons in UBCO history, Grills becomes the first Heat women's volleyball player to be named a conference all-star since 2017-18.
Hettinga, from Kelowna, led the team in hitting percentage and also set a Heat rookie record.
It also stands as the second-best single-season hitting percentage in program history and the best mark in four years.
-
Falcons take flight with new coachDoug Noce will guide the team this summer with the help of his brother.
-
Rockets in good shape in final 5 weeks of seasonHopes of first place in BC Division within sight.
-
Warriors recognize community of PeachlandTeam will wear special jersey's during game March 5th.
-
Make it three in a rowRockets earn three victories over long weekend.
-
Warriors build for futureAmerican born forward added to Warriors roster next season.
-
Soft spoken d-man makes big impactJake Lee has turned into the jewel in a trade with T-Birds.
-
Novak; Rockets rally for sensational weekendA win against the best and an overtime victory a night later.
-
Rockets game postponed - againCOVID-19 impacts visiting Vancouver Giants.
-
Flamand ready to roll18 year-old forward returns to Rockets lineup.