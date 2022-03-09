Hey now, you're an all-star

Two members of the UBC Okanagan Heat women's volleyball team are Canada West all-stars.

Sydney Grills was named a second team all-star while Madelyn Hettinga was recognized as a member of the all-rookie team.

Coming off one of the most impressive seasons in UBCO history, Grills becomes the first Heat women's volleyball player to be named a conference all-star since 2017-18.

Hettinga, from Kelowna, led the team in hitting percentage and also set a Heat rookie record.

It also stands as the second-best single-season hitting percentage in program history and the best mark in four years.