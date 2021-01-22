Highly touted prospect joins WK Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors have added a pretty dynamic player to practice.

Sixteen year-old Connor Bedard has joined the team.

He will train with the Warriors until the WHL season starts.

The Regina Pats selected Bedard with the first pick overall in the most recent WHL bantam draft.

Bedard was granted "exceptional status" in order to play in the CHL as a 15-year-old.

He is the first player in the Western Hockey League to ever be granted that status, and just the sixth in the CHL behind John Tavares (2005), Aaron Ekblad (2011), Connor McDavid (2012), Sean Day (2013), and Joe Veleno (2015).