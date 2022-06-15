Hockey Canada calls!
Hockey Canada has named its coaching staff for the Hlincka-Gretzky Cup.
Kris Mallette of the Kelowna Rockets has been named as assistant while Rockets alumni Kelly Guard is the goaltending coach.
The tournament takes place at the end of July in Red Deer.
Canada has won 22 gold medals over the 30 year existence of the under-18 showcase.
-
'Mr. Basketball' among inducteesCentral Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame induction class announced.
-
Feist heads to pro hockeyRockets captain signs one year pro contract.
-
Warriors win marketing awardThe winner was determined by a league wide poll.
-
City of Vernon sports fields temporarily closed by rainy weatherDue to wet, unplayable conditions, all City-owned grass sports fields and baseball diamonds are closed today (Friday, June 3).
-
Play ball!Kelowna Falcons ready for new season.
-
Expanded Greenway opensNew trail includes 2.3 k addition.
-
Suspicious object was an explosive deviceWest Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate.
-
Heat add pro player from SpainThe 5'7 guard will add punch to Heat's offensive attack.
-
Baseball rivalry renewedKelowna, Kamloops, Victoria and Nanaimo step up to plate with friendly rivalry.