Hut, hut - hike!

Just another week to prepare.

That's how Okanagan Sun Head Coach Jamie Boreham views his teams opening game postponement - this weekend - over concerns dealing with COVID-19.

"We want to play some football. It is that time. We have been doing training camp long enough. My guys are looking forward to getting out there. It sucks that we have to wait a week, but it just another week that we have to prepare and be better than we were this week."

The Sun plan to open the season, September 4th, on the road against the Valley Huskers.

"Things are rounding out with our team. People are starting to step up in their roles. Our leaders are being our leaders from day one. They are understanding their roles and protecting their team and protecting their locker room and being the people that they need to be".