Hut, hut - hike!
Just another week to prepare.
That's how Okanagan Sun Head Coach Jamie Boreham views his teams opening game postponement - this weekend - over concerns dealing with COVID-19.
"We want to play some football. It is that time. We have been doing training camp long enough. My guys are looking forward to getting out there. It sucks that we have to wait a week, but it just another week that we have to prepare and be better than we were this week."
The Sun plan to open the season, September 4th, on the road against the Valley Huskers.
"Things are rounding out with our team. People are starting to step up in their roles. Our leaders are being our leaders from day one. They are understanding their roles and protecting their team and protecting their locker room and being the people that they need to be".
-
Okanagan Sun season put on holdThe game this weekend at the Apple Bowl has been postponed.
-
'Cally' calls it a careerFormer Kelowna Rockets player retires.
-
Ex-Rockets captain reups with Stanley Cup champs!Cal Foote signs new NHL deal.
-
Veteran goalie releasedRoman Basran played 118 games over four seasons.
-
Edler off to LAEx-Rockets d-man California bound.
-
'Devo' joins the CanucksEx-Rockets d-man signed by Vancouver Canucks.
-
Oilers rich with Kelowna Rockets talentTyson Barrie resigns with Oilers.
-
Striving to be the fittest on earthKelowna athlete makes 6th appearance at CrossFit Games.
-
Funding for Kelowna amateur athletesRockets, Chiefs and Falcons get a share of provincial funding.