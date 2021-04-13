"I had COVID-19"

Kris Mallette isn't shying away from the subject.

The Kelowna Rockets head coach openly admits he got COVID-19.

"I had the constant headache. I had a small cough that was annoying. I had some aches and pains in my lower back and lower abs which were probably attributed to the coughing".

While busy fighting off the virus, Mallette wanted to make sure his two daughters and wife didn't get sick.

"I think the most alarming thing for me was, I had a day where my heart rate was elevated beats-per-minute were 35 plus my normal resting heart rate. That was an interesting day to say the least."

Now symptom free, Mallette and his team should be back at practice - today - for the first time since seven staff members and players tested positive two weeks ago.

"This virus doesn't pick or choose and it can also infiltrate a team environment or just anyone very, very quickly. I can attest to it because I got it," Mallette added.