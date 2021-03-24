Is three a crowd?

Goaltending will be crucial in the early stages of this abbreviated season.

Scoring chances will likely be plentiful as teams suffer break-downs in their own zone.

"I think the beginning of any season, you see a significant amount of breakdowns, whether that is turnovers or missed assignments in the defensive zone. This year will be a bit more than normal because of the rust that a lot of guys have."

Rockets goaltendering coach Adam Brown says the team will implement three goaltenders this season.

Roman Basran and Cole Schwebius return along with newcomer Nick Cristiano.

"He (Cristiano) is very astute. He is extremely athletic. He has long limbs. He promotes himself big towards the puck and he has a high compete level," Brown added.

Put your money on Basran starting Friday in the season opener against the Royals.

The 19 year-old got the call last year and was the winning goaltender in a 4-3 overtime victory against the visiting Spokane Chiefs.