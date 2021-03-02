It's been a huge undertaking"

Excited.

Relieved.

That sums up Kelowna Rockets GM Bruce Hamilton's feeling after getting approval to play from Doctor Bonnie Henry.

"The guidelines that we have had to adhere too are not far off what the NHL has done. There is a lot of testing attached to it. At the end of the day, the most important thing will be the health of our players.”

Hamilton says while fans won't be allowed in the stands, a limited number of scouts will be allowed to watch.

"It has been a huge undertaking by our league. They have done a marvellous job to meet all the criteria that the health boards want. We have 25 players that are pretty excited to get a chance to play now," Hamilton added.