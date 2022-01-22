It's game on for the Kelowna Rockets

"We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there".

Those lyrics from the song, East Bound and Down, written and sung by Gerry Reed from the 1977 movie - Smokey and the Bandit.

It may be the Kelowna Rockets theme song as the team has been cleared to play after having team activities paused while being put in COVID protocol after several positive cases last week.

It forced the team to miss road games in Everett (Friday) and Vancouver (Saturday). The team will resume the schedule with three straight games on the road this week, starting Tuesday and Wednesday in Victoria before facing the Giants in Vancouver on Friday.

The team will play it's final 36 games of the regular season in a 68 day window. That's a lot of hockey and very little practice time over the next three months.

The good news is the team will have d-men John Babcock and Jake Lee back in the lineup, after those two missed back to back games against the Royals last weekend while dealing with the virus.

The Rockets have played a WHL low 32 times this season.