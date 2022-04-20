"It's payback and I want to knock them out"

Jake Lee wants to beat his former team – badly.

The Kelowna Rockets defenceman is excited about facing the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL playoffs.

"I thought about that ever since I was traded from those guys was knocking them out of playoffs. I am thankful for what they did for me and the organization was great while I was there, but it being my old team, I am taking the approach that it is payback and I want to knock them out."

Lee was the T-Birds first round pick in the 2016 WHL Prospects Draft and was acquired in a blockbuster deal in May of 2019 to bolster the Rockets roster as the host team for the 2020 Memorial Cup.

When it comes to playoff experience, Lee has some while his teammates have none.

"Almost every team in this league is in the same boat having not a lot of playoff experience. I am not too worried about that with our group. I just have to lead the way and show the boys what we have to do."

Lee has played 11 games in the post season, all as a member of the T-Birds.

"It (playoffs) is so much grittier. It is tougher. The attention to detail has to be that much sharper. It is so much more physical. Every detail and mistake counts in the playoffs, so everyone has to be sharp," Lee added.

Game one is Friday in Seattle.