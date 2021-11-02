Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff apologizes to Kyle Beach in wake of abuse allegations

Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has apologized to Kyle Beach in the wake of allegations of sexual assault involving the Chicago Blackhawks.

“I am sorry I cannot change how the process was handled back then but I can learn from this,” said Cheveldayoff on Tuesday.

The Winnipeg Jets organization addressed the media Tuesday in light of the investigation into a former assistant coach of the Chicago Blackhawks.

The NHL determined that Cheveldayoff, who was the assistant general manager at the time for Chicago, was not responsible for how the Blackhawks mishandled the sexual assault claim.

“This has been a horrific week for Kyle Beach and all victims of sexual harassment and assault,” said Mark Chipman, chairman of True North Sports and Entertainment.

Chipman said Cheveldayoff didn’t have recurring contact with players and coaches in his former role and said he didn’t know about the harm done to Beach.

“The Kevin Cheveldayoff that I know would have acted and would have done whatever it took to make sure that Kyle received incredible levels of support,” said Chipman.

Cheveldayoff said when he first heard of the harassment allegations in 2010, he was not clear what had fully transpired.

On Friday, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said that Cheveldayoff was not part of senior leadership and can't be assigned responsibility.

Since the findings of the investigation have been released, the NHL has fined the Blackhawks $2 million, Blackhawks general manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman resigned from his position, and Joel Quenneville, who was head coach at the time of the incident, resigned from his position of head coach of the Florida Panthers.

with files from CTV News