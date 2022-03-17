Kamloops will bid. Will Kelowna?

The Kamloops Blazers will be bidding to host the 2023 Memorial Cup.

The Kelowna Rockets are a little more tight lipped and won't say yay or nay.

Blazers majority owner Tom Gaglardi says they are bidding after losing the right to host the 2020 tournament to Kelowna.

The Rockets, Blazers and Lethbridge Hurricanes all made presentations to WHL board of governors with Kelowna being announced as the winner in October of 2018.

It was eventually cancelled due to COVID-19.

It's believed now the 10 day tournament, which is scheduled for Saint John in June, will be voted upon by the Canadian Hockey League, not WHL governors.