Kelowna mother heads to Olympics

UBC Okanagan men's and women’s cross country running coach Malindi Elmore knows a thing or two about competing in marathons.

In fact, her career as a competitive runner might be described as one.

Growing up in Kelowna, Elmore had a passion for running. Naturally fast, she began competing, turning heads and winning races. Her dream was to run in the Olympics — and in 2004 she did that, racing in the 1,500-metre event. While she retired from competitive racing to raise a family, she kept active, testing her skills at triathlons and racing every distance from 800m to marathons. While she increased her distances, she also increased her speed.

A UBCO alumnus — she graduated with her Bachelor of Education in 2013 — Elmore has re-invented herself and her running career. Now, the mother of two young children, and Canada’s woman’s marathon record holder, will run the 42.1-kilometre event for the Canadian team on August 7.

So how does a full-time runner, coach and mother juggle it all? Especially, since the bulk of her time at UBCO, she’s been working under the guidelines of the COVID-19 pandemic.