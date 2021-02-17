Kelowna Olympian focused on Tokyo

The 2021 Olympic Games are scheduled for Tokyo in July.

Kelowna swimmer Kierra Smith hopes to be there.

"What changed for me (with COVID-19) was I moved back to Canada. I was training down in the States. Now I am back in Kelowna full time, so that's been a bit of a change. We are lucky pools are still open here and I can train full time and I just try to look for all the good things right now."

Smith will attempt to qualify for Team Canada in May.

"In sport you have this goal, if you continue to improve you will have good meets but their will be bad swim meets, bad months and bad years and bad workouts. It will happen every day, but you learn to look at what happened and what you can improve and what can get better and you acknowledge the good things."

Smith attended the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

