Kelowna product dealt to Cranbook

The West Kelowna Warriors have traded a local product to the Cranbrook Bucks.

The team sent 17 year-old Carter Schmidt to the Kootenay's for future considerations.

Schmidt is in his 2nd season in the BCHL scoring 9 points in 25 career games with the Warriors.

The team has also acquired 20 year-old Cristophe Farmer, who has played 29 games with the Quebec Remparts (QMJHL) this season. 

The Warriors are in Prince George Wednesday.  

