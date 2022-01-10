Kelowna product dealt to Cranbook
The West Kelowna Warriors have traded a local product to the Cranbrook Bucks.
The team sent 17 year-old Carter Schmidt to the Kootenay's for future considerations.
Schmidt is in his 2nd season in the BCHL scoring 9 points in 25 career games with the Warriors.
The team has also acquired 20 year-old Cristophe Farmer, who has played 29 games with the Quebec Remparts (QMJHL) this season.
The Warriors are in Prince George Wednesday.
